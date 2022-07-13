See All Hand Surgeons in Plantation, FL
Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (304)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Cardoso works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
De Quervain's Disease
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 304 ratings
Patient Ratings (304)
5 Star
(276)
4 Star
(19)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cardoso?

Jul 13, 2022
The best! Skilled. Compassionate. Caring. Took care of my broken and shattered elbow. Gave me my arm back!
j.s. — Jul 13, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cardoso to family and friends

Dr. Cardoso's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cardoso

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD.

About Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Portuguese and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1326120049
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Wake Forest Baptist Health
Fellowship
Residency
  • Tulane University Health Sciences Center, University of California Medical Center (Davis)
Residency
Internship
  • Tulane University School Of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cardoso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cardoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cardoso has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

304 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardoso.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.