Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Cardoso works at
Locations
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best! Skilled. Compassionate. Caring. Took care of my broken and shattered elbow. Gave me my arm back!
About Dr. Roy Cardoso, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1326120049
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Health
- Tulane University Health Sciences Center, University of California Medical Center (Davis)
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardoso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cardoso using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cardoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardoso works at
Dr. Cardoso has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cardoso speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
304 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardoso.
