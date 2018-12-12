See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lake Arrowhead, CA
Dr. Roy Caputo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Roy Caputo, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Roy Caputo, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Lake Arrowhead, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Caputo works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Lake Arrowhead, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arrowhead Orthopaedics Lake Arrowhead
    29101 Hospital Rd, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 336-3694
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation
    4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 684-1678
  3. 3
    Arrowhead Orthopaedics
    8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 912-1750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPartners
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Caputo?

    Dec 12, 2018
    Very professional, great service.
    Saira S. in Moreno calley, CA — Dec 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roy Caputo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roy Caputo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Caputo to family and friends

    Dr. Caputo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Caputo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roy Caputo, MD.

    About Dr. Roy Caputo, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003886029
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Flacoll Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wagner College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Caputo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caputo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caputo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caputo has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caputo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Caputo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caputo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caputo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caputo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roy Caputo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.