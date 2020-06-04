Dr. Roy Burch Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Burch Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Roy Burch Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Locations
Tennessee Women's Care - Cool Springs740 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2532
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burch has delivered my younger 2 children and couldn’t be nicer and patient! I totally trust him and his staff.
About Dr. Roy Burch Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burch Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burch Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burch Jr has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burch Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burch Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burch Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.