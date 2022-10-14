Overview

Dr. Roy Brod, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Brod works at Lancaster Retina Specialists in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Eye Cancer and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.