Dr. Bachar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Bachar, MD
Dr. Roy Bachar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ.
Sovereign Home Health7 Macculloch Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (845) 518-5795
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bachar saved my life and empowered me with knowledge to make it exponentially better.
- English
Dr. Bachar accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bachar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachar.
