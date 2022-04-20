See All Cardiologists in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Roy Avalos, MD

Cardiology
4 (14)
Dr. Roy Avalos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Avalos works at San Diego Cardiovascular Associates in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Difficulty With Walking and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Diego Cardiovascular Association
    320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 204, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 944-7300
    Maurice Buchbinder MD A Professional Corp.
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 300, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 824-2900
    Scripps Memorial Hospital-encinitas
    354 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 944-7300
    Patrick Wolcott MD
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 780, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 824-2900

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Wheezing
Difficulty With Walking
Heart Disease
Wheezing
Difficulty With Walking
Heart Disease

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 20, 2022
    Dr. Avalos is always professional, caring and responsive. He listens carefully and addresses all questions. Great doctor!
    — Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. Roy Avalos, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1154399632
    Residency
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Dr. Avalos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avalos has seen patients for Wheezing, Difficulty With Walking and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avalos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Avalos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avalos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

