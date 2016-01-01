Dr. Roy Ashton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Ashton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roy Ashton, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY.
Dr. Ashton works at
Locations
Ashton Podiatry Associates5400 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 818-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roy Ashton, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821147091
Education & Certifications
- FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashton has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashton.
