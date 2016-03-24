Dr. Anunciacion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Anunciacion, MD
Dr. Roy Anunciacion, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.
Locations
Lodi Childrens Clinic1920 Tienda Dr Ste 102, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 368-8310
Peter A Tuxen MD Inc1805 N California St Ste 409, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 476-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Since my son was born he's had 4 doctors and I haven't felt as comfortable as this new doctor he has dr. Roy. He is one of the best doctor ever for my son and I appreciate him understanding what I have to say and his honestly and having the time to even call and let me know about my sons results is a huge plus!!! Easy appointments and waiting time is perfect very clean and neat. I'm just so happy that it took this long for me to find the perfect doctor for my son. thank u!!!!
About Dr. Roy Anunciacion, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205839735
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- Pediatrics
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anunciacion. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
