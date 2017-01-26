Dr. Roy Alcalay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alcalay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Alcalay, MD
Dr. Roy Alcalay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-4072
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Strong liistener Asks the right questions
About Dr. Roy Alcalay, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1457487167
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
