Dr. Roxy Marrese, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Marrese works at Halifax Health - Primary Care Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.