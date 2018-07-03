Overview

Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.



Dr. Valentino works at Essential Sleep Consultants in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.