Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD
Overview
Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.
Locations
Essential Sleep Consultants113 Maple Row Blvd # B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 265-8776Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful for her and BLESSED to have her as my doctor! She is brilliant! She has been on top of things, words can't describe how blessed I feel!!
About Dr. Roxanne Valentino, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104868678
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valentino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valentino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valentino has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valentino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentino.
