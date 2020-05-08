Dr. Roxanne Sylora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxanne Sylora, MD
Overview
Dr. Roxanne Sylora, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Sylora works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Celebration380 Celebration Pl # 2, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 303-4760
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Winter Park100 N Edinburgh Dr Ste 104, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 821-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sylora?
I have delivered 5 children...so 22 years later, no part of my body was as it was when I started. I had a mommy makeover with Dr. Sylora in October, 2019. I am 6 months post surgery and just LOVE my results. I had a tummy tuck, with no muscle tightening, liposuction to my flank area, and breast augmentation. From the beginning Dr. Sylora was kind and very patient. She helped me in choosing breast size, not pushing too big or too small. She wanted me to envision the ideal image I had for myself and she was determined to help me get those results. On surgery day, she offered to pray with me to settle any nerves. One week after surgery, still swollen, I cried when my initial bandages were removed, I had a belly button again and it was cute! I loved my results from the beginning and now 6 months later, I am just thrilled with how everything looks. My breast are so natural in appearance that not one person is able to tell I have had an augmentation. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr
About Dr. Roxanne Sylora, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417904616
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University School of Health and Medical Sciences Program
- University of Illinois At Rockford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sylora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylora accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sylora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sylora works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sylora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sylora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.