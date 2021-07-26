Dr. Roxanne Pero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxanne Pero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roxanne Pero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Pero works at
Carpathia Collaborative10260 N Central Expy Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 729-6460Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pero is excellent! She’s upbeat, positive, and relatable. She always takes time to answer questions and explains diagnoses and recommendations thoroughly. She is also a great surgeon. She performed a laparoscopic surgery to remove a cyst and endometrial tissue last year. No surgery is fun, but Dr. Pero was great and I had a quick recovery. She makes me feel comfortable and truly wants the best for her patients. I appreciate her approach to making lifestyle changes to improve conditions. I’ve learned so much from her and shes been extremely supportive and helpful. I’d highly recommend Dr. Pero!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1508069790
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Pero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pero works at
Dr. Pero has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pero.
