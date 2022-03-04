Dr. Roxanne Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxanne Leung, MD
Dr. Roxanne Leung, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.
Allergy & Asthma Associates of Northern California4050 MOORPARK AVE, San Jose, CA 95117 Directions (408) 243-2700
Allergy and Asthma Associates of Northern California3329 Mission Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 479-6933
- 3 2287 Mowry Ave Ste E, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-5555
- 4 200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 470, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 254-0300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Leung is truly top-notch. She is an excellent clinician and really cares about her patients. She goes above and beyond.
About Dr. Roxanne Leung, MD
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.