Dr. Roxanne Leung, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roxanne Leung, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.

Dr. Leung works at Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca in San Jose, CA with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA and Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Associates of Northern California
    4050 MOORPARK AVE, San Jose, CA 95117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 243-2700
    Allergy and Asthma Associates of Northern California
    3329 Mission Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 479-6933
    2287 Mowry Ave Ste E, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 797-5555
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 470, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 254-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Animal Allergies
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug or Food Challenge
Food Allergy
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media
Penicillin Allergy
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2022
    Dr. Leung is truly top-notch. She is an excellent clinician and really cares about her patients. She goes above and beyond.
    About Dr. Roxanne Leung, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    19 years of experience
    English
    • 1730235334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roxanne Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leung has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

