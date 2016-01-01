Dr. Roxanne Abitbol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abitbol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxanne Abitbol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roxanne Abitbol, MD is a dermatologist in Oceanside, NY. Dr. Abitbol completed a residency at Roger Williams Medical Center. She currently practices at South Nassau Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Abitbol is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
South Nassau Dermatology258 MERRICK RD, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-0345
South Nassau Dermatology2900 Hempstead Tpke Ste 104, Levittown, NY 11756 Directions (516) 520-5280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
About Dr. Roxanne Abitbol, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1841415197
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abitbol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abitbol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abitbol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abitbol has seen patients for Birthmark, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abitbol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abitbol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abitbol.
