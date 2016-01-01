See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Roxanna Santana, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roxanna Santana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Santana works at American Care Inc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    American Care Inc.
    11255 SW 211th St, Miami, FL 33189 (786) 430-3333
    American Care Inc.
    2315 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33135 (786) 517-4888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Obesity Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Administrative Physical
Obesity Counseling
Pediatric Obesity

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roxanna Santana, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235240797
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roxanna Santana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santana works at American Care Inc. in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Santana’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Santana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

