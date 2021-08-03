Dr. Rasekhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roxanna Rasekhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roxanna Rasekhi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL.
Dr. Rasekhi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Pain Care S FL2585 S State Road 7 Ste 110, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-8655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasekhi?
She is an excellent doctor very easy to get along with. She is compassionate and knowledgeable and took charge of my medical condition right away and ordered an MRI something my primary care did not do. Her PA is also a great guy. I felt comfortable going over my past medical history and medications. I was really impressed when I found that I had to call back after my first appointment and left a message for the nurse as directed by the phone menu and she called me back the next day and had already taken care of what I had left a detailed message about. I was so impressed.
About Dr. Roxanna Rasekhi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1124414875
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasekhi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasekhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasekhi works at
Dr. Rasekhi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasekhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasekhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasekhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasekhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasekhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.