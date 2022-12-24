See All Dermatologists in Bonita Springs, FL
Dr. Roxanna Menendez, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Roxanna Menendez, DO is a Dermatologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Menendez works at Riverchase Dermatology in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Naples Center for Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    25987 S Tamiami Trl Ste 90, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-8810
    Kenneth E. Bresky, D.o., P.A.
    7410 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste A2, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 742-2252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 24, 2022
    I want to follow her to her new practice, I have not been able to find her new location, starting to panic . She found cancer on my elbow, tiny spot she is the greatest! Where are you ???
    marie carlo — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Roxanna Menendez, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689617110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

