Dr. Roxanna Menendez, DO is a Dermatologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Menendez works at Riverchase Dermatology in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.