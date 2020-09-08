Dr. Hionis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roxane Hionis, MD
Dr. Roxane Hionis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Jon Yardney M.d. LLC241 Conestoga Rd Ste B, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 688-5266
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Listened. If that's all that she did, it would be a 5 star review right there. But also, she provides effective advice, is responsive to phone calls and messages, has a superb network referral system, is extremely analytical, reads lab results carefully and is results driven. As a result, I am healthier now than the day I met her in 2013; I have taken much better care of myself since I turned my case over to her. I recommend her to my family, colleagues and friends.
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
