Dr. Vlad-Vonica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roxana Vlad-Vonica, MD
Overview
Dr. Roxana Vlad-Vonica, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Vlad-Vonica works at
Locations
1
Care Management89 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611 Directions (585) 368-3591
2
Unity Health System Practices - St Mary's55 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611 Directions (585) 368-3591
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Vlad for about 3 1/2 years now. She tells me what is going on in terms that I can understand. She is great.
About Dr. Roxana Vlad-Vonica, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1083641815
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vlad-Vonica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vlad-Vonica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vlad-Vonica works at
Dr. Vlad-Vonica has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vlad-Vonica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vlad-Vonica. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vlad-Vonica.
