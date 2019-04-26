Dr. Roxana Stoici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxana Stoici, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roxana Stoici, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Victor Babes, Facultatea De Medicina.
Dr. Stoici works at
The Retreat2837 1st Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 (727) 498-6554
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Stoici has been my PCP for 1+ year. She is kind, attentive and listened and wanted to help minimize the Rx’s other doctors so quickly prescribed. She also proved available for email communication while on vacation, which I did not realize until later that she was out of office. Her practice is small, which gives me a sense of personalized customer care. Highly recommended.
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1639372253
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- McKeesport Hosp-U Pittsburgh
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Victor Babes, Facultatea De Medicina
- Family Practice
Dr. Stoici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoici works at
Dr. Stoici speaks Romanian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.