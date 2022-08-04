Overview

Dr. Roxana Rivera-Michlig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Rivera-Michlig works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.