Dr. Roxana Rivera-Michlig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roxana Rivera-Michlig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute - University Medical Arts Building222 Piedmont Ave Ste 4000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 984-5133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivera is a very kind, patient, and very thorough Doctor. I have never felt rushed or left with concerns or unanswered questions. The staff is kind and very pleasant from the time you walk in until you leave. She has helped me so much and I have 100% confidence in her. I highly recommend her to anyone that would require her expertise. You won't be sorry. She is amazing as well as compassionate.
About Dr. Roxana Rivera-Michlig, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1780812495
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University Medical School
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera-Michlig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera-Michlig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera-Michlig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera-Michlig has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera-Michlig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Michlig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Michlig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera-Michlig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera-Michlig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.