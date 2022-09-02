Overview

Dr. Roxana Minkus, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.



Dr. Minkus works at Optum - Family Medicine in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.