Overview

Dr. Roxana Kline, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Kline works at Summit Surgical Institute in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Port Placements or Replacements and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.