Dr. Roxana Kline, MD
Dr. Roxana Kline, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Summit Surgical Institute332 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-6445
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hackensack University Medical Center30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2317MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
she was very personable
About Dr. Roxana Kline, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Kline has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Port Placements or Replacements and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kline speaks French and Romanian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
