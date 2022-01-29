See All Cardiologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Roxana Ghashghaei, MD

Cardiology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roxana Ghashghaei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from University California San Diego and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Ghashghaei works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Uc Irvine Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-6699
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    University of California Irvine
    333 City Blvd W Ste 400, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2022
    thank you
    — Jan 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roxana Ghashghaei, MD
    About Dr. Roxana Ghashghaei, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1811315674
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    • University California San Diego
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roxana Ghashghaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghashghaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghashghaei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghashghaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghashghaei works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghashghaei’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghashghaei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghashghaei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghashghaei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghashghaei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

