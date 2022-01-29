Dr. Roxana Ghashghaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghashghaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxana Ghashghaei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roxana Ghashghaei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from University California San Diego and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Uc Irvine Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6699Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University of California Irvine333 City Blvd W Ste 400, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roxana Ghashghaei, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1811315674
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- University California San Diego
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghashghaei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghashghaei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghashghaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghashghaei speaks Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghashghaei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghashghaei.
