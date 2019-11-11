See All Hematologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Dronca works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 717-0207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Erythropoietin Test
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 11, 2019
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Dronca. Professional, caring, and so knowledgeable. She has been treating me for widespread metastatic PC for a year. She makes me feel like I am her most important patient. One day, she called and said we need to meet ASAP and she would finish at 4:30 that day. Could I be there then? I said no, I can not get there until 5:00 or so. She said, “I’ll wait”. Imagine that…a doctor waiting afterhours on a patient. And, it was not a short meeting. Thank you Lord for leading us to Mayo and Dr. Dronca. By the way, my PSA has gone from 80 to 0. YEAH!
— Nov 11, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD
About Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1982657052
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roxana Dronca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dronca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dronca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dronca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dronca works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dronca’s profile.

Dr. Dronca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dronca.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dronca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dronca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

