Dr. Roxana Bologa, MD
Dr. Roxana Bologa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
New York Presbyterian Hospital505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-6117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- 1063474849
- NY Hosp Cornell MC
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Inst Med Bucuresti
Dr. Bologa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bologa speaks French and Romanian.
Dr. Bologa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bologa.
