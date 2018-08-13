Overview

Dr. Roxana Bodin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Bodin works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.