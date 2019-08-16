Dr. Mbaoma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland Mbaoma, MD
Overview
Dr. Rowland Mbaoma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 701 Superior Ave Ste 2500, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-4081
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit is always professional and well explained. Dr. Mbaoma is a wonderful Dr. he cares about his patients. He is very respectful and pleasant person. I like his bedside manner. I would recommend him to anyone that has problems with their blood. Thanks Doc, you're the best and your staff absolutely rocks!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Rowland Mbaoma, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174562151
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Oncology
