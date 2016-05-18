Dr. Rowena Murthy-Mascarenhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rowena Murthy-Mascarenhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rowena Murthy-Mascarenhas, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas works at
Locations
El Camino Health (Willow Glen)625 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 871-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas?
Prompt. On time. Took her time with me. I did not feel rushed. Very knowledgeable of some medical issues I have that are not common. Very nice and seemed interested in my well being. Her front office is professional, nice and efficient. Best doctor experience I have ever had, miles ahead of my last situation. Waleen Hertzog in the office super helpful getting me set up as new patient and making sure everything went smoothly. Top notch people to work with!
About Dr. Rowena Murthy-Mascarenhas, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447416029
Education & Certifications
- N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy-Mascarenhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.