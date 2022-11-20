See All Hand Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. McBeath works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, De Quervain's Disease and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 335, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 20, 2022
Dr. McBeath is an amazing doctor. She is incredibly positive, thorough, and really listened to me. She spent as much time as I needed and always explained exactly what was happening. I needed multiple surgeries and am very thankful she was my surgeon. Her staff, patients, and hospital surgery center staff all rave about her. I would highly recommend her.
Rachelle Spinelli — Nov 20, 2022
Photo: Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD
About Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982872156
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
  • Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBeath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McBeath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McBeath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McBeath has seen patients for Limb Pain, De Quervain's Disease and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBeath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. McBeath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBeath.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBeath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBeath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

