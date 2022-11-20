Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBeath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD
Overview
Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. McBeath works at
Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 335, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McBeath is an amazing doctor. She is incredibly positive, thorough, and really listened to me. She spent as much time as I needed and always explained exactly what was happening. I needed multiple surgeries and am very thankful she was my surgeon. Her staff, patients, and hospital surgery center staff all rave about her. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rowena McBeath, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1982872156
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBeath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBeath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBeath has seen patients for Limb Pain, De Quervain's Disease and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBeath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McBeath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBeath.
