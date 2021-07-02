Dr. Rowena Garcia-Chuapoco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Chuapoco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rowena Garcia-Chuapoco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rowena Garcia-Chuapoco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Burlingame Office1860 El Camino Real Ste 101, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 756-5000Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
DR Chuapoco listened carefully to me, answered my questions about medications, helped me understand why I was having symptoms. She was very patient sometimes repeating until I understood. She has been very supportive of my efforts to remain healthy.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- University of Santo Tomas
Dr. Garcia-Chuapoco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Chuapoco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Chuapoco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Chuapoco has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Indigestion and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Chuapoco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia-Chuapoco speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Chuapoco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Chuapoco.
