Dr. Rowena Francisco, MD
Overview
Dr. Rowena Francisco, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.
Locations
Richard Hall Cmhc of Somerset500 N Bridge St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 725-2800
Hudson Cty Meadowview Psychiatric Hosp595 County Ave Bldg 10, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 369-5252
Telehealthdocs Medical Corp.2215 Truxtun Ave Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 840-9270
- 4 401 STATE ROUTE 24, Chester, NJ 07930 Directions (908) 879-2112
Rowena Francisco MD31 Fairmount Ave, Chester, NJ 07930 Directions (908) 879-2112
University Behavioral Healthcar100 Metroplex Dr Ste 200, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 235-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rowena Francisco, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1518045954
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Rw Wood Johnson Med S
- UMDNJ
- Af Philippines Med Center
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francisco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Francisco. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francisco.
