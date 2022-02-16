Overview

Dr. Rowen Diano II, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Diano II works at Champaign Dental Group in Glen Ridge, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.