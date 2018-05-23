Overview

Dr. Rovena Reagan, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Reagan works at Womens Healthcare Research Corp. in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.