Dr. Rovena Reagan, MD

Gynecology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rovena Reagan, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Reagan works at Womens Healthcare Research Corp. in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Healthcare Research Corp.
    3750 Convoy St Ste 311, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 505-8672

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 23, 2018
    Dr. Rovena Reagan is an excellent doctor. I have been her patient for many years. She is compassionate and caring. Her staff at her new office is friendly, helpful and very professional. The new office is very nice. I always get an appointment within a week. If you are looking for a great Gynecologist-she is the one.
    May 23, 2018
    About Dr. Rovena Reagan, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619980521
    Education & Certifications

    • U Rochester
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Oklahoma State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rovena Reagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reagan works at Womens Healthcare Research Corp. in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reagan’s profile.

    Dr. Reagan has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.