Dr. Rovena Reagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Rovena Reagan, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Womens Healthcare Research Corp.3750 Convoy St Ste 311, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 505-8672
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Pacific Health Alliance
- Planned Administration Inc
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sharp Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rovena Reagan is an excellent doctor. I have been her patient for many years. She is compassionate and caring. Her staff at her new office is friendly, helpful and very professional. The new office is very nice. I always get an appointment within a week. If you are looking for a great Gynecologist-she is the one.
About Dr. Rovena Reagan, MD
- Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1619980521
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reagan has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.