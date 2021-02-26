Dr. Goveas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roveena Goveas, MD
Overview
Dr. Roveena Goveas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montclair, NJ.
Dr. Goveas works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 429-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Adult Health Center123 Highland Ave Ste GR1, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (862) 333-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goveas?
Incredible doctor. Treated all of my medical problems with intelligence, empathy and grace. Love to see her teaching medical students.
About Dr. Roveena Goveas, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1487895363
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goveas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goveas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goveas works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goveas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goveas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goveas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goveas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.