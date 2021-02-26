See All Nephrologists in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Roveena Goveas, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Overview

Dr. Roveena Goveas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. 

Dr. Goveas works at Active Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center
    1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 429-6000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Adult Health Center
    123 Highland Ave Ste GR1, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 333-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roveena Goveas, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487895363
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goveas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goveas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goveas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goveas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goveas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goveas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

