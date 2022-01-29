Dr. Fateh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rouzbeh Fateh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rouzbeh Fateh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from Tehran University (Iran) and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Fateh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 221, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fateh?
An EMG exam is no one's idea of fun. That said, I found Dr. Fateh's EMG exam to be as good as getting numerous electrical shocks can be. He was thorough and friendly, kept me informed about what he was doing and why and provided his verbal conclusion and diagnosis at the end with a written report to follow. He is very knowledgeable and professional.
About Dr. Rouzbeh Fateh, MD
- Neurology
- English, Persian
- 1215270533
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Tehran University (Iran)
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fateh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fateh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fateh works at
Dr. Fateh speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fateh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fateh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fateh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fateh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.