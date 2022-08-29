Overview

Dr. Roulay Thammavong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South, Adena Fayette Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center.



Dr. Thammavong works at Middletown Medical Group in Middletown, OH with other offices in Lebanon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.