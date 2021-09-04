Overview

Dr. Roukoz Chamoun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Chamoun works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.