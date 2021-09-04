Dr. Roukoz Chamoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roukoz Chamoun, MD
Overview
Dr. Roukoz Chamoun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Chamoun works at
Locations
-
1
Cambridge Tower A3825 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 232-3733Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was not on his operating table, but I was introduced to him in case I was to be approved of surgery. The man has amazing credentials and in person is a very good heart with excellent knowledge on tumor adenomas. Although he asked me what made me think I had the condition I had eventually been diagnosed with, and was told straight up my symptoms I had frantically blurted like a lost sheep through anxiety were not that of Prolactinoma, he was very very balanced in his approach to make sure I wasn’t someone just trying to jump away from medication, and was very strong to emphasize the risk that comes with neurosurgery. He cares a lot of whoever becomes his clients, and I found that to be highly respectable.
About Dr. Roukoz Chamoun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and French
- 1831342492
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
