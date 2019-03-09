Dr. Roukan Jazayerli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jazayerli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roukan Jazayerli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roukan Jazayerli, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
-
1
The Center for Sleep Medicine10640 165th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (773) 559-7723
-
2
Northshore Sleep Medicine1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 206, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 674-3600
-
3
The Center for Sleep Medicine9721 165th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 364-0261
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After 10 years of struggling and seeing countless specialists, Dr. Jazayerli finally correctly diagnosed me with narcolepsy and prescribed me medication that has made a hugely positive impact on my quality of life! I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Roukan Jazayerli, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1497804454
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Med Center
- George Washington University School Of Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- George Wash U
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
