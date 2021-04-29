Dr. Roua Timimi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roua Timimi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Roua Timimi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cambridge, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Timimi works at
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Cambridge19 White St, Cambridge, MA 02140 Directions (617) 354-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Timimi?
The visit was great.
About Dr. Roua Timimi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1063879377
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timimi accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Timimi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Timimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timimi works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Timimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.