See All Neurologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD

Neurology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Elgavish works at Colorado Neurodiagnostics in Littleton, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Neurodiagnostics
    4 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 150, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-2883
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Neurology PC
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 125, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 790-8899
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Epilepsy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elgavish?

    Aug 15, 2022
    Dr.Elgavish listens to your concerns and symptoms and considers alternative medications when appropriate. I have seeing him for seven years.
    George Stewart — Aug 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elgavish to family and friends

    Dr. Elgavish's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elgavish

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD.

    About Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437366473
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Neurology - UAB Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgavish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elgavish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elgavish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elgavish has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elgavish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgavish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgavish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgavish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgavish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rotem Elgavish, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.