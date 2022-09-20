Dr. Rotem Amir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rotem Amir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rotem Amir, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Amir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Amirs Weight Loss and Metabolism Center1250 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 700, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 302-8161
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amir?
Thank goodness I found Dr. Amir. She is caring, supportive and a consummate professional. She treats you like family and actually cares about your total and continued well being. Her passion for helping people is the reason I drive 300 miles, round tip, to see her.
About Dr. Rotem Amir, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1871603290
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida Health System Nonprofit C
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amir works at
Dr. Amir speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Amir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.