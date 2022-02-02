Dr. Rotanna Adefowokan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adefowokan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rotanna Adefowokan, MD
Overview
Dr. Rotanna Adefowokan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Adefowokan works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Center116 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 984-1270
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adefowokan?
She was attentive and listened to what my concerns were.
About Dr. Rotanna Adefowokan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417220146
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adefowokan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adefowokan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adefowokan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adefowokan works at
Dr. Adefowokan has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adefowokan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adefowokan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adefowokan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adefowokan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adefowokan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.