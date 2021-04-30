Dr. Rosy Rajbhandary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajbhandary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosy Rajbhandary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosy Rajbhandary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Locations
Rheumatology Clinic of DFW, PLLC11803 South Fwy Ste 210, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-3812
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rajbhandary came highly recommended by my primary care doctor. Also my hair stylist sees her for her joints. I later came to know that a lot of my acquaintance see her too. I did not know I had autoimmune disease for many years until I saw Dr Rajbhandary. I am in the best health after many years. Thanks to her. She is easily accessible, kind and compassionate. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Rosy Rajbhandary, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi, Nepali and Urdu
- 1154641587
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern Caifornia, Los Angeles County Med Ctr
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center, New Jersey
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Rajbhandary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajbhandary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajbhandary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajbhandary has seen patients for Gout, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajbhandary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajbhandary speaks Hindi, Nepali and Urdu.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajbhandary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajbhandary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajbhandary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajbhandary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.