Nephrology
32 years of experience
Dr. Rosy Joseph, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and St. Mary's General Hospital.

Dr. Joseph works at Hackensack Neuroscience Center in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Maywood, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Bsd Nephrology and Hypertension
    360 Essex St Ste 304, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 646-0110
    Vanguard Surgical Center
    113 W Essex St, Maywood, NJ 07607 (201) 843-3875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hackensack University Medical Center
  Holy Name Medical Center
  St. Mary's General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 25, 2020
    She is a very decent doctor -- knowledgeable, caring, and compassionate. I trust her. In a hospital that is hit-or-miss with some of the medical staff, she stands out as one of the doctors who is very competent.
    About Dr. Rosy Joseph, MD

    Nephrology
    32 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1497774350
    Education & Certifications

    COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosy Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

