Dr. Rosy Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosy Joseph, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Bsd Nephrology and Hypertension360 Essex St Ste 304, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 646-0110
-
2
Vanguard Surgical Center113 W Essex St, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (201) 843-3875
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very decent doctor -- knowledgeable, caring, and compassionate. I trust her. In a hospital that is hit-or-miss with some of the medical staff, she stands out as one of the doctors who is very competent.
About Dr. Rosy Joseph, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
