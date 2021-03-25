Overview

Dr. Roswell Pfister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Pfister works at Roswell R Pfister MD PC in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.