Dr. Roswell Dorsett, DO
Overview
Dr. Roswell Dorsett, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Locations
Neurology & Neuroscience Assocs701 White Pond Dr Ste 300, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 572-1011
- 2 6847 N Chestnut St # 330, Ravenna, OH 44266 Directions (330) 296-8048
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Have gone to Dr. Dorsett for 5 years. He is totally with you and attentive in your appointments. He is reassuring. He is knowledgeable about Migraines. He even remembers personal details about me. Dr. Dorsett helped me so much with my migraine management.
About Dr. Roswell Dorsett, DO
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1881657047
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorsett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorsett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorsett has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorsett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.