Dr. Rostana Said, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rostana Said, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Said works at
Locations
Fairfax Foot and Ankle Center PC10721 Main St Ste 103, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 273-3622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Said is clearly very competent as a podiatrist. She did a thorough assessment and answered all of the questions I had. She's very friendly, professional, and she has a little buddy, Rocco, who accompanies her (also a bonus). I will definitely be back.
About Dr. Rostana Said, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Said works at
Dr. Said speaks Persian.
