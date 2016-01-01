See All Oncologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Khalaf Rossa, MD

Medical Oncology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Khalaf Rossa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Rossa works at Haroutioun S Shahinian, MD in El Paso, TX with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Haroutioun S. Shahinian
    7812 Gateway Blvd E Ste 110, El Paso, TX 79915 (915) 533-2888
    Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists Pllc
    121 W Esperanza Blvd Ste 181, Green Valley, AZ 85614 (520) 689-6992

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Malaise and Fatigue
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Constipation
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gastritis
Headache
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Peptic Ulcer
Purpura
Sleep Apnea
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Khalaf Rossa, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154676146
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rossa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rossa has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rossa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

